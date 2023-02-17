Puebla.- The night of Friday, February 17 Club Puebla will face the Blue Cross Machine within the framework of day eight of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. The epicenter will be cuauhtemoc stadiumwhere the cementers will have Joaquin Moreno on the bench after the cessation of ‘Colt’ Gutierrez.

Puebla receives Cruz Azul in Cuauhtémoc

middle jam

La Franja, like a week ago, wants to make its hometown weigh to sink the cement squad even more and return to the path of victory, after losing against Club León on the double date. The duel will be played at 9:05 p.m. (Mexico time) 8:05 p.m. (Culiacán time).

While the last match of the doubleheader is taking place, between Mazatlan gunboats CF and Tuzos del Pachucain it stadium Krakenthe Referees Commission presented the list of the whistlers who will be active as centrals, flag bearers and managers of the VAR.

For the game between Club Puebla and Cruz Azul, it was authorized that edward galvan whoever carries out the regulation in the Angelópolis, a decision that “criticized” the World Cup former referee and current analyst on arbitration issues in the sports system ESPN, Felipe Ramos Rizo.

through their social networks regretted that the Commission once again took Eduardo Galvan into consideration when he had not arbitrated for more than half a year in the MX Leagueconsidering a lack of respect to Cesar Arturo Ramos who will be in the Video Arbitration.

“They return to Eduardo Galvan who has not refereed Liga MX for 6 months for being bad at the Puebla vs Cruz Azulbut they send to world cup, Cesar Ramoswith two designations of VARwhat a lack of respect for Cesar, a good ‘desmother’ brings the commission in appointments,” he launched.

We recommend you read

Eduardo Galvan will have as assistants Christian Kiabek Espinosa Zavala and Edgar Magdaleno Castrejon. As fourth referee will be Jorge Abraham Camacho. Cesar Arturo Ramos and Jorge Antonio Sanchez They will be in the bedroom VAR.