The Uruguayan striker Federico Vinas He finds himself with one foot outside the Águilas del América for the next tournament and it is that the board of directors of the Puebla Strip is very interested in taking over the player’s services.

It is already very constant that the rumor of the departure of the Uruguayan striker sounds, who in the last tournament lost a bit of prominence and it is more than known that he is not in the plans of the Fernando “Tano” Ortiz to be their headlines.

The reality of Federico Viñas at Club América is very complicated, since Henry Martin, Roger Martínez and Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez are ahead of him for the next Liga MX tournament.

However, the one who has not shown interest in leaving Coapa is Viñas himself, since he has a history of suitors from the same Liga MX, as Mazatlan FC or Atlas, but for the attacker the priority is to stay longer with the Eagles, unless they have a chance to emigrate to the Old Continent.

The great load of foreign players in the squad of America is another of the latent reasons why they cannot continue in the azulcrema squad, since they are already at the top in the matter of the Untrained in Mexico for the next tournament.

In Puebla, Federico Viñas has a very broad outlook to be able to play more and have a more leading role and to be able to score goals that catapult him to be in the eye of the hurricane for his Uruguay team.