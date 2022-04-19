Mexico City.- Feats like those that Pumas UNAM has done with Andrés Lillini have not been seen in other teams that play in Liga MX, on this date 14 beating a competitive team like Rayados de Monterrey with ten players made the coach was chosen the best of the day.

The Universitarios had a week of celebration both in the Concachampions and also in the MX League, last Tuesday they got the pass to the Grand Final of the continental tournament since 2005 and in the regular competition they achieved a great victory despite being vulnerable on the pitch of the University Olympic Stadium.

On this matchday 14, the Capitalinos honored Rayados, who was a fierce and dangerous rival in Mexico City. His good football, which he began to process with Víctor Manuel Vucetich, made him beat Pumas UNAM, which ended with ten due to the expulsion of Juan Ignacio Dinneno.

At the edge of the first half Rosario suffered a direct red card and left his team with one less by 45′. The Gang stalked the door of Alfredo Talavera that the first in his favor was not far from happening, however the saves of the keeper and the post denied that the zero was broken in CU.

When it was believed that the game would end with a white 0-0, one of the virtues that Pumas UNAM has known how to prevail are deep passes, the speed of their offenders is a danger for the opponents and this was shown again by the Ecuadorian Washington Corozo, party figure.

After 90 minutes, the native of Guayaquil entered the area and managed to shoot Esteban Andrada twice in overtime so that the hubbub could be heard loudly in the house of the University students, who do not want to see themselves punished fighting to qualify for the phase end of Closing 2022.

Andrés Lillini created a generational change and the date is still viable for the blue and gold that his pertinent movements have made him a beloved coach in the institution and highlighted by Liga MX. Pumas UNAM is seventh with 19 points and on the double date they will visit Atlético de San Luis to be closer to securing the playoffs.