This Friday the tournament Opening 2023 officially starts with the match of America in view of FC Juareza duel that draws attention for being the debut of the American team and for having the border squad who adds flavor to Mexican soccer as well as it has already been put on the transfer market since it has been announced that they have closed a player that some other clubs were looking for.

In the last few hours, the FC Juárez team has earned the respect of the fans after it was announced that they have signed the sought-after Mexican striker Luca Martinez Dupuywho days ago was wanted by teams like Club América or Chivas, the latter being the one who bet the most on him.

It has not been made official but it is estimated that in the following hours it can be announced that it will arrive at the Chihuahua team. Currently Dupuy plays in Argentine soccer with Rosario Central but this club in recent days has seen a lot of interest from Mexican teams but few reached the price and they were the border ones.

The Mexican would reach FC Juárez | Photo: Capture

According to reports, FC Juárez would have offered the 3 million dollars requested by the South American team, taking into account that it was almost double that Chivas came to offer There is talk that Rosario has debts that they thought to pay with the sale of the Mexican and the offer of the

Bravos met his expectations.

For now, the announcement is expected to be made official as soon as possible so that it can be incorporated into the work of the team that makes its debut this Friday, but if it arrives, it could see minutes until matchday 2.