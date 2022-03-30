Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.- Bravos de FC Juárez signed an agreement with Index to promote sports within the maquiladora companies on the border. The pact will bring benefits to both its employees and the players themselves, as the club announced in a current statement on social networks.

“Futbol Club Juárez and Index signed a collaboration agreement to strengthen the social fabric on the border through the promotion of sports,” reads the information. The deal will allow workers’ children to receive training at the club’s official institutions as part of finding new talent in the city.

“We believe that the products, the services, can be of great interest to our collaborators, in addition to seeking to promote the sport in the children of the employees, since they are the generations that are promoted and that are being introduced to this sport,” said the President of Index Juárez Fabiola Luna Ávila.

The agreement will help players have a greater approach to the maquilas, purchase of official products, as well as enter the stadium by the workers of this company, which groups 64% of the workforce of Juarez City.

WILL RESUME ACTIVITY AGAINST PUMAS

After a week of inactivity for the FIFA Date, those led by Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti pick up the pace to continue their participation this coming weekend against Pumas UNAMa club that tied with Mazatlán FC in a pending match of C2022 of Liga MX.

Calling against Cañoneros caused FC Juarez dropped to last position on lower goal difference. Victory has moved away since date 3 and therefore ranks as a general colero both in the general table and in the quotient issue.

The border players need to take advantage of the irregular moment that Pumas UNAM is going through to try to recover the lost points and can save themselves from paying 120 million pesos, an issue that would happen if they finished in last place in the percentage table as there was no relegation.

His next match will be on Saturday, April 2 at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 8:00 p.m. (Culiacán time) from the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium.