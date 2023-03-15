City Juarez Chihuahua.- Braves FC Juarez began his work week with a view to visiting Roosters of Querétaro in it corregidora stadiumvenue that will reopen its doors to the public for the celebration of this official duel of the Mexican League.

Due to the acts of violence in the Querétaro vs Atlas match, on March 5, 2022, the MX League decided to sanction the roosters with a year behind closed doors. The term has just ended and it will be this weekend when the fans return.

FC Juarez They are not afraid that the Queretaro squad will have the participation of their fans in the stands, since they would already have some strategy to shut down the party before it starts. Today, at the Bravo Complex, the starting eleven did regenerative work and the rest did anaerobic and metabolic physical work in the gym.

Querétaro fans heading to the stadium

middle jam

While, on the field of play, there were two rounds of ten touches, including soccer in a reduced space eleven against eleven. Notably Jesus Duenas and Ventura Alvarado trained the pair, while Santiago Ormeno and Alejandro Arribas did physical work separately at the end of the practice.

We recommend you read

The duel of the Braves FC Juarez against Gallos de Querétaro will be played on Sunday, March 19 at 7:05 p.m. (Mexico time) 6:05 p.m. (Culiacán time).