Mexico.- Officially the FC Juarez confirmed the loss of Darwin Machis from the club to accept an offer from Spanish soccer, so only a few months later he will return to European soccer where he already had action with Granada, his last club in LaLiga. The border team thanked him for his professionalism and his stay, even though it was very short.

Through a statement, the Braves bid him farewell, “Futbol Club Juárez informs about the transfer of Darwin Machís to the Real Valladolid Soccer Club“He assures that the offer that was made to the player and to the club was quite good so no one could reject it.

The number 11 of the Braves arrived for the Apertura 2022 where he played 10 games, 2 in the Sub-20 where he started and scored a goal. He played the rest in the MX League, 5 of them as a starter with 378 minutes and he also scored a goal. Now in the Clausura 2023 he started the first two games, playing 132 minutes but without scoring.

Machís will return to The league With a club that is currently fighting relegation, it is currently in 17th place with 17 points, just one of the last positions. The player would be reporting within the following days to seek to contribute something to the team and

try to get it out of the last places.

The Clausura 2023 for FC Juárez in just two days has been good with a win and a loss but with these results it can remain in fourth position with 3 units, very close to the top so it can still continue climbing to its advantage.