Hidalgo, Pachuca.- A true whirlwind is what was felt today in the Hidalgo stadium after the triumph at home of the Tuzos from the Pachuca Club about him champion of the Mexican League, America clubwithin the framework of the day seven of the Closing 2024.

Erick Sánchez (56', 76') He became the punisher of the feathered ones when he appeared at the right moment to beat the cabin twice. Luis Angel Malagon in the complement.

The national team appeared like a burst in the area to embed the precise service of the youth player, Miguel Emilio Rodriguezwho this day stood out on the right wing of the Club Pachuca.

Erick Sánchez scored a double against América

jam media

After the goal againstAmerica club managed to suffocate the Hidalgo to reach the tie thanks to Julián Quiñones (65')who asked for the ball in the small area Carlos Moreno to straighten the leg and push the assistance of Brian Rodriguez.

Julián Quiñones pressures Erick Sánchez

jam media

The game was for anyone, however Club Pachuca took care of sentencing the match again with the appearance of Erick Sanchez in front of the door Luis Angel Malagon.

The “10” of the Tuzos followed the play of Oussama Idrissiwho reached the lime line after overflowing Kevin Alvarez to serve Erick Sanchez and seal the victory of Club Pachuca about the Club America Eagles today. 2-1 official.

Erick Sánchez the figure against América

jam media

The Tuzos will be above the Azulcremas in the general table. At the moment Club Pachuca will be in the sub-leadership with fifteen points and America club in fourth with fourteen units.

