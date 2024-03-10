The Day 11 of the Closing 2024 of the Liga MX It will go down in history for being the first time in 20 years that a woman comes out as the center to whistle a First Division match, it was Katia Itzel García, and she did it so well that analysts and fans praised the Mexican's work. .

The appointment of Katia Itzel García initially generated controversy but as her work became known, these opinions changed for the better. The whistler was able to achieve this meeting, which earned her the recognition of her friends and strangers.

Of those who showed their support for her to continue appearing in more games, there were some fans who applauded the referee's ability on social networks. “Good for her, now hope she continues regularly in the league and that he will have a tough duel”, “Hopefully if he has more games ahead”, “Let's hope that these historic moments become normality“, it reads.

Katia Itzel García prior to her debut in Liga MX | Photo: Jam Media

Then figures from the sports world appeared who also gave their opinion on Katia Itzel's work, as in the case of David Faitelson who described it as an “Authority”. So too Marco Antonio Rodríguez who also highlighted her actions, “Katia Itzel García's debut demonstrated tremendous competitive potential to transition and consolidate in the MX League.”

Now it will be in the hands of the Refereeing Commission whether he will go out to a Liga MX match again, according to them this is part of a “strategy” and they want to take it little by little.