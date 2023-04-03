Mexico.- The mexican fans remains dissatisfied with the format that the MX League offers them because they want the return of ascent and relegation where they consider that this is the way it should be played but given the refusal to do so, a group of fans have begun to collect signatures to make them change their minds.

Through social networks, a publication has been made known where the petition, “Rise in Mexican soccer” has begun to collect thousands of signatures to bring back the old format. This request is loaded on the page charge.org.

In the description of the petition it is read that promotion and relegation is what Mexican soccer needs to be fair to those who did not give their best exhibition against those who did do things well to seek their sporting promotion.

“The tradition in Mexican soccer was competitiveness; with a relegation for those teams that did not meet the sum of points resulting from soccer, and those training teams in the lower division were rewarded, ascending to the highest circuit: the first division,” it reads.

We recommend you read

Currently the petition remains active where thousands of signatures from club fans that could reach the highest circuit have already been collected. So far this has not caused any response from the MX League.