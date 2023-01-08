San Luis Potosí.- The lightning did not harm the Atlético San Luis in it victory stadium. With so many of: Juan Manuel Sanabria (63′), Leo Bonatini (67′) Y Sabin Merino (89′) they achieved the first victory of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, which highlighted their European brother, Atletico Madrid.

Through a publication in Twitter, the colchoneros congratulated the Potosinos for adding their first three points in their debut game. “Congratulations, Atlético San Luisfor your triumphant debut in a new edition of the Closing Tournament of Liga MX!”.

Remember that the tie that unites Atlético San Luis Y Atletico Madrid is the purchase of the franchise mexican clubon March 13, 2017, in this way they began to use their traditional colors, red and white, both in their uniform and in the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.

The Spanish entity made a radical change in San Luis before returning to the First divisionin 2019. Its famous logo went down in history after modifying its emblem with the red and white combination of the Atletico Madridwith the Box of Real de Agua de San Luis potosione of the symbols of the city.

Their link would allow Spanish players to reinforce the Potosinos. Some names like: Mario Alvarez Abrante, Ian Gonzalez, Enrique Lopez, Juan Sanabria Y unai bilbao have put on the team jersey, while German Berterame Y Stefani Jimenez they did tests on Spainbut they failed to occupy a position.

Atlético San Luis will play its next match of the Closing 2023 against C.Guadalajara hivassquad that will visit Rayados de Monterrey at the Steel Giant today.