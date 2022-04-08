the goalkeeper of Monterey StripedEsteban Andrada, is having a drop in his level in recent games by having some flaws that have been considerable for the team in the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament.

Given these errors, the Argentine goalkeeper spoke after finishing the training about his decision-making of the plays of the rival team have not had the expected result, for which he has repeatedly failed.

“With Tigres I was in a position that I did not anticipate, I was stopped and in Toluca when I took the step and wanted to return it was already too late. They are balls that you analyze when you think it’s best and sometimes it doesn’t happen”.

Read more: Liga MX Femenil: Players from Querétaro and Atlas sent a message of peace around soccer

Esteban Andrada has intervened in a bad way against Club Tigres de la UANL and Deportivo Toluca, affecting the aspirations of Rayados de Monterrey for the closing of Clausura 2022.

“I am the first to criticize myself, I know when I make mistakes, I know when I do things well. I will try to change the chip in this coming game, against Saints. We know that when things don’t go well, one is the first to analyze it.”

With a big sign.

Esteban Andrada’s mistakes are making a dent in Rayados de Monterrey and due to his great stigma as a good goalkeeper, since he came from Boca Juniors having great performances as in the Argentina team.

One of those mistakes that has been very marked but outside the Liga MX with Rayados, was in the last Club World Cup where against the Al-Ahly club he made a bad rejection of the ball that left the frame unguarded.

Read more: Liga MX: Mazatlán FC in almost 2 years of history has already received more than 100 goals

Due to this blunder, the Rayados de Monterrey team was eliminated in the first round of the Club World Cup, leaving much to be desired with his performance in goal, being a world-renowned goalkeeper.