Mexico.- During the Matchday 4 match of the MX League between Puebla and striped one of the great mistakes that will be remembered at the end of the season was experienced. The protagonist of it was the goalkeeper of Rayados, Stephen Andrada who gave the ball to the rival who took advantage and scored the first goal for them and although in the end they managed to overcome the duel, they did not want to let their mistake pass.

The last minute of the first half was played when Esteban Andrada received the ball at his feet, but under pressure from the Puebla offense, he got into trouble trying to clear, which in the end ended up giving the ball to the Strip who took advantage and they scored 1-0 at 44′, this action was quickly classified as the “bear” of Liga MX, in networks the criticism of Rayados fans was present.

After the victory and with the subject more controlled, Andrada used his networks to apologize to the fans of striped and he assured them that it was not going to happen anymore since he learned from it. If he responded quickly, he had good reactions from his followers who let him go through the blunder but made it clear that he should be more careful.

“Thank you team. Despite my mistake you showed that bravery, and anything past the goal is to get up. +3” the post read. Rayados even shared it on their profile, making it clear that the first step is to recognize mistakes and then avoid them.

We recommend you read

With this, Monterrey added 3 points during its visit to Puebla, with which it was left with its third victory in a row, adding 9 points, momentarily becoming the leader of the MX League waiting for what happens in the rest of the day.