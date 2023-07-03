Officially Chivas confirm the arrival of Eric Gutierrez to Liga MX after a few years in European soccer. The midfielder was introduced through a video on social networks very similar to the commercials starring Ronaldinho, David Beckham, among others.

After several days of management between the PSV and Chivas boards, the transfer of the Mexican player to Liga MX has been confirmed. The details of it have not been released but it would be said that he was bought by the rojiblanco team at a much lower price than he went to the Netherlands with.

The announcement was made through a video where the Flock squad organized a “game” very similar to the promotional clips that shone in the 2000s with footballers like Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho or David Beckham. In the end, Erick Gutiérrez is the one who takes the ball to announce his arrival.

Erick Gutiérrez is a new Chivas player | Photo: Capture

The career of the national team has been limited to playing only with Pachuca with whom he made his debut in the first division in 2014 and in 2018 he emigrated to Europe to try his luck with PSV where he stayed for 4 years and now returns to Mexico for a new opportunity

to manage to add minutes, something that he did not have in the rojiblanco team but in the Eredivisie.

Erick Gutiérrez in his time in the old continent managed to win 2 Dutch Cups, 1 Dutch Super Cup. In Mexico he achieved a Concachampions and a MX League with Pachuca. The 28-year-old midfielder will join the Flock’s work to be available for Matchday 2 because for Matchday 1 against León he would not have enough time to be fit.