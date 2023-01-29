The new Colombian reinforcement of Santos Laguna, Emerson Rodriguezarrives with clear objectives for this Clausura 2023 tournament, in which the coffee grower will make his debut in Liga MX.

The Colombian reinforcement of Santos Laguna, Emerson Rodríguez, considered that he has the same goals and objectives as the Albiverde team, so he is sure that he will achieve great things in the MX League.

“I come to fight with the team, to fight for that seventh star that we all want, I want to feel that satisfaction of being champion. I come with desire and humility,” said the coffee grower, in an interview reproduced by the Warriors.

The Colombian comes from playing with Millonarios in his native Colombia and Inter Miami in the MLS from United States. Now he arrives at Santos on loan until the end of this year, with a purchase option from 2024.

Regarding his expectations with Santos Laguna, Emerson mentioned: “I am coming to a young team, which is hungry and has the desire to succeed. I come with that same ambition, something important, because when we all think alike, we become a very united group.”

Santos Laguna comes from a two-goal tie against the Rojinegros del Atlas on matchday four of the Cllausura 2023 tournament and the Colombian’s debut could take place the following week on date five, where the Guerreros host Club América at their stadium.