Torreón, Coahuila.- Rays of Necaxa achieved his best result in the last tournaments in the mexican soccer when visiting Santos Laguna today in the Santos Modelo Territory (TSM)at the close of matchday nine of the Apertura 2023 of the MX League.

The Eleven Brothersdespite being a victim, came out with a different face in the Laguna Region to obtain their first victory in the current tournament and in a spectacular way that not even the Warriors themselves knew how to react to their people who ended up booing them after the final whistle.

On the return of Eduardo Fernantesin it Santos Modelo Territory (TSM) the necaxistas gave a blow of authority with the double of Alejandro Rivera (32′, 52′), Ricardo Monreal (49′), Fernando Arce (64′) and Alexis Peña (67′).

Santos Laguna tried to react with the double Harold Preciado (69′, 83′) but his scores in the final minutes also worked to make the result less decent, which distances Necaxa from the last overall place. 2-5 official.