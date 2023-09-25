Torreón, Coahuila.- Rays of Necaxa achieved his best result in the last tournaments in the mexican soccer when visiting Santos Laguna today in the Santos Modelo Territory (TSM)at the close of matchday nine of the Apertura 2023 of the MX League.

The Eleven Brothersdespite being a victim, came out with a different face in the Laguna Region to obtain their first victory in the current tournament and in a spectacular way that not even the Warriors themselves knew how to react to their people who ended up booing them after the final whistle.

On the return of Eduardo Fernantesin it Santos Modelo Territory (TSM) the necaxistas gave a blow of authority with the double of Alejandro Rivera (32′, 52′), Ricardo Monreal (49′), Fernando Arce (64′) and Alexis Peña (67′).

Necaxa beat Santos in the Comarca

jam media

Santos Laguna tried to react with the double Harold Preciado (69′, 83′) but his scores in the final minutes also worked to make the result that distances the Rayos del Necaxa from the last overall place less decent. 2-5 official.

Necaxa thrashed visiting Santos

jam media

The hydrorays They will rest in fifteenth position with seven points, four from the reclassification zone. For their part, the lagooners They will remain in the twelfth step with eleven units. For day ten Necaxa will visit Pachuca and Saints to Rayados de Monterrey.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.