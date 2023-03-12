The crisis of red and black of the Atlas he aggravated it this afternoon Club Leonwho went to Guadalajara to beat the Jalisco team 0-1 in actions on matchday 11 of the Closing tournament 2023 of the MX League.

The athletic team had just lost 4-1 in Honduras in the middle of the week against Olimpia, a duel for the round of 16 of the concachampionsso they were looking to cut the losing streak and calm the waters in the Fox Lair, but it was not possible.

the beast they needed a goal in the first half to keep the three points, as the Rojinegros had no answer despite having played better than in the middle of the week.

The Chilean Victor Davila gave La Fiera the three points thanks to a shot from outside the area, which beat Camilo Vargas to make it 0-1 after 18 minutes.

The defeat of the red and black box could also end with the dismissal of Benjamin Mora as coach of Atlas, as his position is faltering by having the people from Jalisco in 15th place in the table with 15 points.

He Lion he reached 18 points to be located in the sixth step of the general. La Fiera will face Santos Laguna at home next Sunday in the next day of the mexican soccer.