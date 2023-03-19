Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The Club America Eagles fly towards the general sub-leadership of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX after beating Chivas de Guadalajara in it National Classic which was held in the akron stadium this Saturday.

Before the game the feathered announced a different lineup at the last minute. Richard Sanchez went to the bank and jonathan dos santos entered his place. Although there were doubts about that movement, it did not affect the visitor at all after taking a comfortable lead in the first 45′.

Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez it became a threat to the defense of the fold. The four goals were attended by the Uruguayanthe first two ran on their own by finding a way to overcome the mark of Alan Mozowho loses his position when he receives the assistance of Diego Valdes to connect with internal part, at 16′.

Jonathan Rodríguez scored double

It was later combined with Henry Martin to get an opportunity on a tray that he did not miss to celebrate the double. There would still be more from the America club before go to rest. Through a great play on the right Leonardo Suarez scored a volley goal.

Henry Martín scored the fourth for América

Henry Martin played with ‘Little head’ Rodríguezwho hooked in the area and served to Diego Valdes which he finished off fiercely. The defense got in the way but in the counter-attack the Argentine put the ball all the way in so that the capitalists began to thrash the rojiblancos.

América beat Chivas in the Clásico

In the second period, the celebration of the scoring leader, Henry Martinwho anticipates the service of jonathan rodriguez to place the 0-4 over 53′. Ten minutes later a ‘bear’ of emilio lara made the Clásico Nacional take on a different flavor than it was in Guadalajara.

The winger tried to reject the ball with his head, but without giving him direction he ended up entering the goal of Luis Angel Malagon. Shortly after Sergio Flores He finished off point-blank after the pass from Victor Guzman to shorten the distance and leave alive Chivas.

Alexis Vega returned with Chivas

However the reaction of sacred herd arrived late and there was no time for a possible comeback in the ‘Pearl Tapatia’. America club signed the second defeat followed by his archrival and the first setback for Veljko Paunovic in a National Classic of the mexican soccer.

Tonight’s victory allows the America club climb to second position with 23 points, instead Chivas drops to fifth, with 21. In this game it stands out that the Forward, Alexis VegaHe returned to play after an injury that kept him away for two months.