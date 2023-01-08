Mexico.- During the preseason of the team of Atlas Routine anti-doping controls were carried out at the Atlas camp where the Mexican soccer player, Edyarth Ortega It resulted in a positive case, so the board of directors of the red and black team immediately separated him from the squad until his situation was resolved before FIFA and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

According to the reports, the footballer turned out to be positive before the Sky Cup began to play, for this reason he did not see action in the tournament, in addition to the fact that he has not been able to train with the rest of the squad due to routine measures on the part of the FIFA in these cases.

So far the WADA is reviewing his case and has not released any resolution.

José Ristra, president of the Atlas team, did not want to give many details but assured that he is going through a simple moment, “I would not want to go into details of that information, without a doubt, he is going through a complicated process, a personal situation, and even not having confirmations we cannot do anything about it,” he stressed.

So far there is no certainty what the substance would have been found in the body of Edyarth Ortega, but it is speculated that it is one that helps increase muscle mass. Atlas number 19 was formed in the Academy team and has participated in clubs such as Necaxa and Tampico Madero, but it has been the Atlas team with whom he has seen the most action.

In the last Liga MX tournaments under the command of Diego Cocca, the 25-year-old midfielder had some activity but without becoming one of the indisputable ones to be one of the usual replacements.