After facing the red and black of the Atlas on the day 1 of the sky cupthe Warriors from Santos Laguna trained at the facilities of Santos Model Territorycontinuing his fourth week of preparation towards the Closing tournament 2023 of the MX League.

It will be next Monday when the albiverdes face their second commitment in Guadalajara territory, against the Chivas del Guadalajara in the Jalisco Stadium. After the morning session on Tuesday, the strategist Eduardo Fentanes shared his analysis of the game in front of the red and black of the Atlasat the start of the sky cup.

“The objective of this first game was to win again easily, because we had not done anything of soccermaybe a little between us, so it was our first match after the intense preseason jobs. We had very physical objectives, obviously coupled with retaking the idea, we mixed lines to promote internal competition from the beginning, which has given us a lot of strength before, ”he said.

“Positive feelings, we made some of the points we scored, we had a certain complexity in some periods to solve the formation that Atlas presented, but I noticed a good disposition, defensive efforts, we needed to connect and connect more. Overall it was a positive balanceIn addition to leaving without injuries. It was a good first balance, still being far from what is intended for the day 1”.