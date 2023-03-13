City Juarez Chihuahua.- Braves FC Juarez pushed at the Olímpico Benito Juárez to save a point against Rays of the Necaxa in the framework of the day 11 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.

In an even duel where there were many dangerous shots towards the door of Hugo Gonzalez and Alfredo Talaverathe rojiblancos took advantage with the score of Edgar Mendez. The Spaniard defeated the rivsl goalkeeper one-on-one to convert his fifth goal in the championship.

Necaxa had already warned the Bravos from the first half with a shot of Damian Batallini who crashed into the crossbar, but the definition of the born in Santa Cruz of Tenerife places him as the player with the most goals scored in the squad of Andres Lillini.

This way Edgar Mendez is among the ten scorers of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX with his five goals, which he achieved against: Blue Cross (1), UNAM Cougars (2), Rayados de Monterrey (1) and now against Bravos FC Juárez (1) at the border.

Unfortunately, his annotation did not help Rays of the Necaxa to win in the Olympic Benito Juarezwell Thomas Molina He took out the hammer after the service of Augustine Urzi to even the game. The hydrocálidos walk in the fifteenth position with nine digits and FC Juarez is eleventh, with twelve.