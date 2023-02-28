Leon, Guanajuato.- Rayados de Monterrey could not extend the unbeaten eight consecutive victories in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, but at least he did not leave empty-handed from the Nou Camp of Lion after equalizing in the final minutes with the penalty of Duvan Vergara.

He Colombianor returned to the team Victor Manuel Vucetich after a year of absence due to a torn ligament. The future of him with ‘The gang’ He was in doubt but ‘King Midas’ allowed him to continue his rehabilitation to play again in this championship.

When Monterey required a greater number of players in attack, he chose to give the opportunity to Vergara to be in charge of shooting Rodolfo Cota from the penalty spot. Scoring again made him give thanks while the wild players began to claim him for the frustration of receiving the goal against.

those of Nicolas Larcamon They already saw themselves with victory in their hands but the maximum penalty came to change the attitude of players and fans who said everything to the referee, Cesar Arturo Ramoswho kicked off the field Adonis Frias to leave the emeralds with ten.

Monterrey tied with León

Club Leon He went into despair after the tie because he knew he had to end the game, mainly the Forward Lucas Di Yoriowho managed to open the scoring with a shot that left a statue of Edgar Andrada despite taking care of the post.

Lucas Di Yorio scored the 1-0

The striker was inches away from pushing the second after a hot cross from Steven Barreirobut in the complement, in front of the door, he did not give direction to the ball and ended up forgiving Rayados who needed a stopped ball to leave with a point from the Shallows.

León tied with Rayados in the Bajío

Monterey He reaches 22 points and will continue as the general leader. Club Leon is seventh with 12. For the next day the northerners receive FC Juarez and the Panzas Verdes repeat at home to face the St. Louis Athletic.