Mexico.- With great sports justice the best 4 teams of the Opening 2022 are in the semi-final round, America, scratched, Pachuca Y Toluca They already have a place in the run-up to the grand finale and now they will seek to get past their rivals to fight for the title. 3 of the best 4 places in the general table were able to advance to this round.

With the 4 quarterfinal matches completed, the invitees to the Liga MX semifinals were announced. The first guest was the team from America who beat the team from Puebla with a great advantage. The second in the antechamber were the Rayados who passed over Cruz Azul who did not put up much of a fight in the second leg when they fell 3-0.

For Sunday’s duels, the team from Toluca culminated the mischief in Torreón by beating Santos with a score of 0-2 and leaving the duel with a score of 4-6, thus leaving the first semifinal defined that was matched against America. And finally, the duel between Pachuca and Tigres was played, who fought until the end but the Tuzos came from behind to beat the felines to access the semifinals.

official crosses

(1) America vs. Toluca (4)

(2) Rayados vs. Pachuca (3)

We recommend you read

The official dates and times will be announced by the MX League this Monday, October 17 to give way to the start of the semifinal round starting on Wednesday and Thursday with one match per day and ending the round on Saturday and Sunday.