Spirits were high after the defeat of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara 4-2 before eagles of americawhich was doubly painful as it was in his own home, in the majestic AKRON Stadium, matchday 12 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX.

Worse was the news that Víctor Guzmán, figure of the tournament for the Sacred Flock, will not be able to see action on matchday 13, because once the National Classicby emphatically claiming the central referee, received the red card and with it comes the sanction of a match.

Because of this punishment, by regulation, the Chivas star midfielder will miss game day 12 of Aztec football, in which they will now play the Classic Tapatio against the Atlas red and black.

hard low

This is bad news for the Chivas led by Veljko Paunovicsince in addition to losing the most important game of the year in terms of honor, because America is their staunch rival, now they will not be able to count on what has been their best player in the tournament.

In 12 games in his first campaign with the Flock after being champion last tournament with the Tuzos del PachucaVíctor Guzmán has become the captain and figure of the team, with 5 goals and 2 assists for a goal, so it will undoubtedly be a sensitive loss against Atlas.

We recommend you read

The good news is that in the match against América, Chivas had the return of Alexis Vega, who missed 2 months due to a knee injury that required surgery, but once he returns to his best form, it is undoubtedly a player who can be decisive for the future of the club in the tournament.