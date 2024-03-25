Mexico City.- The Club America Eagles They started their itinerary in the Coapa Nest with a view to the closing of the Clusura 2024 tournament of the Mexican League after the FIFA date.

The squad of André Jardine He used that week to move to the USA and have a friendly duel before the Blue Cross Machinein it Dignity Health Sports Park.

America clubin addition to losing the match, 2-3, suffered the departures of Alvaro Fidalgo and Alejandro Zendejas in it Young Classic by injury.

At the beginning of this last week of March, the institution Cream blue revealed that its two elements present «a first-degree semitendinosus muscle injury.

America reveals medical report of Fidalgo and Zendejas

Twitter Club America

Therefore, Club América will not have its attackers in the next match against Atlético San Luiswhich will take place this Friday in the splendid Aztec stadium of the Mexico City.

So much Alejandro Zendejas as Alvaro Fidalgo They will rejoin the rest of the squad according to the evolution of their injury, which will leave them out for between ten and fifteen days.

Alejandro Zendejas is out for América

jam media

Both footballers are added to the black list of the America clubin which the name of Diego Valdés (muscle injury in the right leg), Israel Reyes (right knee injury) and Julian Quiñoneswho was injured in the duel Mexico versus Panama last Thursday.

