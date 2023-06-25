The bitter pill of having announced his departure from Blue Cross it lasted very little Jose de Jesus Corona that after revealing that after 14 years he was leaving the machine, only a few hours later he traveled to Tijuana to report with the Xolos, his next club in Liga MX.

The news was announced by the Technical Director himself, michael herrera who during the presentation of the border team uniform confirmed that the goal would have a big change with the departure of Jonathan Orozco due to the completion of his contract and with the arrival of Jesús Corona for the Opening 2023.

“(Jesús) Corona reports tomorrow (Saturday) with the team and with this we are ready to complete the team and start the tournament,” the coach told Fox Sports. With this, the veteran goalkeeper will continue his career in the MX League and possibly as the starter at least for the start of the season.

It is expected that in the following hours the presentation of the Olympic medalist archer in London 2012 will be made official. Corona arrived in the city of Tijuana just a few hours ago, so it is only a matter of time before his hiring is announced.

His debut with Tijuana could take place next Friday, June 30, when Xolos faces Pumas at the start of the Opening 2023. Orozco will no longer be in the club, and neither will Antonio Rodríguez due to his being called up to the Mexican National Team, so he will be seen in the goal.