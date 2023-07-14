Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The super Chivas They remain uncontrollable at this beginning of the 2023 Opening of Liga Mx. Now in the akron stadium they victimized the Rays of the Necaxa to rest at the top of the table as the only club with nine points in three dates.

Fernando Beltran He became one of the rojiblancos heroes this Thursday by hitting the ball hard to leave the former without any chance goalkeeper from tapatio, Raul Gudino. Isaac Brizuela leaned on him ‘Baby’ to advance a few meters by having no one to face.

He selected he had confidence and with a right hand out of the reach of Gudino the ball ended up in the Necaxista squad, at 24′, to reap his second goal of the tournament, days after taking center stage in the win over Athletic San Luis (3-1).

In the complement the twenty-two players appeared on the field as well as their coaching staff, however Veljko Paunovic he was the only coach in his zone because the Venezuelan, Raphael Dudamelsuffered his first expulsion in the mexican soccer for protesting to the arbitration body on the way to the locker room.

Víctor Guzmán finishes off with the head

‘Nene’ Beltran he wanted his double at 47 ‘but this time Raul Gudino He did a good intervention. Minutes later Necaxa He stayed close to the tie with a whiplash from Christian Gonzalez that rumbled the pole of Miguel Jimenezbeing the most dangerous of the visitor in the game.

When time was about to end, the Serbian gave entry to Juan Jesus Brigido for his young scorer, Yael Padillato lift up the spectators with his first goal in the Maximum Circuit when appearing point-blank in the service of Pavel Perez about 84′. 2-0 official.

Necaxa could not add at Chivas’ house

Perfect mark for Chivas in this Opening 2023. His triumph will place him in first place for more than a month, since the mx league will begin his recess for the beginning of the Leagues Cup. Necaxa will be twelfth with two points but at risk of falling positions as matchday three has just started.