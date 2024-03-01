Mexico City.- At the beginning of the week the Disciplinary Commission reported on an investigation process against Cruz Azul Women's sub-19 for alleged violation of Code of ethics of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF).

«Disciplinary Commission opens investigation process Cruz Azul Women's U-19 Club for alleged violation of Code of ethics of the FMF after making Screams homophobic prior to the América vs Cruz Azul match Liga MX», they reported in a press release.

Today the Commission Disciplinary determined the sanction for Cruz Azul Women's sub-19 after violating the Code of ethics because of the homophobic chants last Saturday facing the Young Classic of the Closing 2024 of the BBVA MX League.

«Sanctions the Disciplinary Commission to Women's Blue Cross under-19. The team violated the Code of ethics of the FMF in its articles 10 and 11″, begins the report of the Disciplinary.

Statement from the Disciplinary Commission

Twitter Mexican Football Federation

“The Disciplinary Commission informs that, derived from the events that occurred last Saturday prior to the match played between the clubs America and Blue Crosscorresponding to the Day 8 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament of the MX League, has decided financially sanction to the Cruz Azul Clubsince the members of the under-19 category of the Liga MX Femenil they transgressed the Code of ethics of the Mexican Soccer Federationspecifically articles 10 and 11 that mention the following:

“Every person subject to this Code of ethics must refrain from acting, participating, or in any way inciting conduct that tends to discredit, discredit, cause harm or damage, or be detrimental to the FIFAConfederations, FMFthe Clubs, as well as their governing bodies and their members and/or third parties involved”,

Finally, the Disciplinary Commission of the Femexfut warned Cruz Azul Women's sub-19 that in the event that this type of actions are committed again by its members, more severe sanctions may be imposed against them.

