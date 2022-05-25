Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Tigres UANL tried to appeal the red card that Nahuel Guzman received in the last minutes of the semi-final second leg against Atlas of Guadalajaraafter believing that he put a second ball into the field during the attacking play of Julian Quinones.

Although there is a video which shows where the ball came from and what Nahuel Guzmán did at that moment Disciplinary Commission communicated that the request does not proceed, so the Argentine will have to fulfill his punishment game for the next Opening 2022.

However, the sanction for Nahuel Guzmán could be more severe. The same Disciplinary announced, “it was decided to open an investigation procedure against the player Nahuel Guzmán for the events that occurred in the match played on May 21 corresponding to the semifinal second leg of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022“.

Nahuel Guzmán is retired by Miguel Herrera

middle jam

Although in the television shot it is not possible to perceive what Nahuel Guzmán did to be investigated, in another video that began to spread on social networks, the Argentine goalkeeper is perceived to shout at the arbitration body, “”they have no shame”, ” corrupt”.

Such a situation occurred in the tunnel that gives access to the green mat of the University Stadium, a situation that would leave him without playing the first games of the Liga MX Opening 2022 championship. The following days the Disciplinary Commission will issue a resolution in this case.

We recommend you read

“Once this Commission analyzes the evidence and other documents provided, it will issue the corresponding resolution,” reads the closing of the statement that the Disciplinary presented several hours ago on its official site.