After the Matchday 2 match of the La Liga was officially rescheduled MX League between Queretaro and America Due to issues of the Corregidora Stadium field, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) through the Disciplinary Commission has imposed an economic sanction for not having the playing field in optimal conditions.

Through a statement it was revealed of the penalty itself that they did not disclose the amount but that the club must pay, money that is added to the fine that was imposed at the end of last season for finishing in last place in the Quotient Table.

“The Disciplinary Commission informs that, it determined financially sanction the Club Gallos Blancos de Querétarosince it transgressed the Sanctions Regulations of the Mexican Soccer Federation, in particular article 51 Subsection b) as well as the Competition Regulations of Liga MX in its article 88,” it reads.

Through social networks, some images were released where it was possible to see the apparent condition of the soccer field. corregidora stadium where many sections of the field looked “burned” due to a concert that had taken place days ago and there was very little time to have an optimal recovery.

Disciplinary Commission sanctions Querétaro | Photo: Capture

For now the game has no date and time to play, but it is expected to be played until after the game break. League Cup It will start in a few more days. Querétaro and América have one game less than the rest of the Liga MX clubs at the start of the 2023 Opening of the Liga MX.

Gallos comes from a one-year sanction due to a veto after some problems of violence, so this type of problem complicates his relationship with the fans, who were among those who suffered the most from not being able to attend their home games.