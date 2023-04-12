Mexico.- Once again the claims of players to referees are present in the MX Leaguejust a week ago the case of Fernando Hernández and Lucas Romero was experienced who were suspended and now the footballer Gabriel Fernandez explode account Adonai Escobedo after he was expelled for claiming a play.

Everything happened in the duel of FC Juarez vs Atlas where the Braves player after a play on the bottom line asked for a corner kick and the referees did not grant the play was that they started the claims giving way to his second yellow card which represented his expulsion and the release of his anger facing to the center

According to the statement of the CDisciplinary omission The investigation into the soccer player is based on the signs he made when he left the field where he made several movements that were not very understandable, so it will be analyzed and some punishment will be sought for him.

“The Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Football Federation informs that, based on the provisions of article 86 of the 2022-2023 Sanctions Regulation, it officially initiated an investigation procedure against the player, Gabriel Mathias Fernández Leites, by the signs made during the match between the Clubs FC Juárez and Atlas, played on April 9, 2023; corresponding to Matchday 14 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX Tournament,” it reads.

For now, the FC Juárez team has not commented on the matter, nor is it known how many games Gabriel Fernández will have in Liga MX, so the sanctions for Matchday 14 have not been announced.