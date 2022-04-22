With Richard Chain on the bench Chivas They have already achieved two consecutive victories, against Cruz Azul and against Tijuana. Thanks to this they returned to the playoff zone and also, although it seems impossible, they still have mathematical possibilities of reaching the direct Liguilla.

After the triumphs against the cement workers and the frontiersmen, the Flock reached 20 points and is in eighth place in the standings. They are separated by 4 units from Cruz Azul in fourth place and with two games to play, the most that Guadalajara can aspire to is 26 units.

That sum can be enough to qualify directly for the Liguilla without going through playoffs, but for this you will need the Machine, Monterey Striped, Atlas and America lose points in the last two days. In the case of the last three, it would not affect much the result of this weekend.

However, in the case of the cement workers, Chivas need them to lose or tie against Athletic San Luis to keep hope alive. His Cruz Azul does not add up to three against the Potosinos and the Tapatíos beat Pumas, so the rojiblancos will maintain the mathematical possibility of qualifying directly for the Liguilla.

El Rebaño will face Pumas on Saturday the 23rd at 9:00 p.m. in central Mexico, 8:00 p.m. in Sinaloa. While the party of those of the Noria is scheduled for Sunday 24 at 5:00 p.m. in central Mexico and 4:00 p.m. in Sinaloa.

In case the result of Blue Cross does not favor Chivas, the only thing left for the rojiblancos will be a worthy closing with a win against Necaxa on Matchday 17. In that case, even if it wasn’t enough for them to qualify directly for the quarterfinals, it would be enough to secure the place in the playoffs.