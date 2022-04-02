Due to the bad streak that is going through the UNAM CougarsJuan Ignacio Dinenno assures that the squad has the opportunity to reverse the bad results from the following day against FC Juárez.

“On Saturday I see myself competing, giving everything to get the three points knowing that there will be a rival with the same or a situation a little more complicated than us because he has fewer points and needs, so it will be a soccer game I don’t know if entertaining because it will depend on the football quality that we can give, but I think very competitive,” he said.

Despite having a streak of six games without being able to win, Juan Ignacio Dinneno affirmed that they still have the possibility of being able to aspire to playoff positions in this Clausura 2022 tournament.

“Honestly, we are not in the local tournament where we wanted to be, although we still have the possibilities open to reach the objective and it is the only thing we think about knowing that each game is going to be decisive.

Juan Ignacio Dinneno assured that this Saturday’s duel against Juarez will be a closely contested game from start to finish and that they will not leave a single free space to take advantage of it and attack.

“I’ve said it many times and I stand by it: in the Liga MX each match is competitive, each team goes out to win and never speculate, and Saturday is going to be a match with those characteristics, the two teams are going to go out to win trying to use each one his game, I think it will be a very competitive match”, he expressed.