Mexico City.- Diego Lainez Leyva played 90 minutes of the game America-Tigers corresponding to the date eleven of the 2024 Clausura Tournament of the Mexican League, appropriate to be played in the Monumental Azteca stadium yesterday (Saturday).

However the soccer player Mexicanwho was trained in the Basic forces of the America clubhe couldn't do much for his squad, UANL Tigerswill avoid its third defeat of the campaign, -second in a row-.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Diego Lainez Leyva He seemed upset in several moments of the match that his impetus made him make a gesture that did not please the Club América fans at all.

Prior to charging a corner kick he extreme 23 years old headed towards the respectable to remember that he already ran all over the Aztec stadium after being champion in the Mexican League.

Diego Lainez faces the América fans

Twitter Fernando

A video allows us to see when the youngest of the Lainez turn to the stands and uses the index finger of his right hand to make a circular movement that is interpreted as performing the Olympic turn.

Others decipher the message Diego Lainez for celebrating the championship with the Tigres UANL, in the Closing Tournament 2023at the home of the archrival of America clubwe talk about the Chivas de Guadalajara.

After debuting in the Mexican League under the command of exDT, Ricardo LaVolpe, Diego Lainez Leyva took a sensational step that placed him on the board of the great prospects of the America club.

Diego Lainez tries to stop Julián Quiñones

jam media

He Tabasco retired from Coapa after being champion in it Opening 2018 to fulfill the European dream, with the Real Betis Balompié (Spain) and Sporting Braga (Portugal) but it didn't give the width.

Lacking participation, the UANL Tigers repatriated to azulcrema youth squadwho is completing his third campaign with the Felines. In the current Closing 2024 He totals 749 minutes by starting ten games, however, he continues with zero goals.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.