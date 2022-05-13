Guadalajara, Mexico.- The Argentine Diego Cocacoach of the champion Atlas, highlighted this Thursday the personality of his team to overcome Chivas de Guadalajara in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League which was played at the Akron Stadium.

“The team had personality and at times we made the rival look bad, coming from a string of games won with unbalanced players; the attitude of the team was very good and it did not let Chivas grow and be the protagonist of the game, ”he assured at a press conference.

The Atlas Red and Black they beat their staunch rival as a visitor in the first leg of the Liga MX quarterfinals by a score of 1-2 with a couple of goals from youth squad Jeremy Márquez, while Cristian Calderón discounted for the Sacred Flock.

Diego Cocca celebrating Jeremy Márquez’s goal against Chivas/EFE

Diego Cocawho ranked the Atlas to the league for the third time in a row, assured that the team cannot rely on the advantage and must consolidate its offense for the second leg. “The series is not closed, we are aware that we took an important step, that we won as visitors, that we have the sporting advantage but the worst mistake we can make is trusting ourselves, especially with a rival that has decisive players and with respectable speeds” , he expressed.

The technician stressed that Atlas managed to beat Chivas on his field for the second time in a row in the MX League and that the squad of players is getting used to not losing. “We are getting used to playing games, not coming to see what happens or to lose, and we are trying to get that word out of our heads, and today was a blow of authority because of the form, the game was also even,” he said.

We recommend you read

The strategist praised the work of Jeremy Marquez, a young man who emerged from basic forces and who has established himself as “a complete player” with “indisputable quality”. Cocca said he was confident of counting for the second leg of the quarterfinals of the MX League with Peruvian defender Anderson Santamaría who was absent today due to a bruised nose.