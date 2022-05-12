The The Red and Blacks of the Atlas went through very bitter moments before the arrival of Diego Cocca on the bench, since they were constantly involved in a carousel of failures in sports and with long-trousered leaders.

It was hard and hard work to be able to find the right pastor in Atlas to come and will change the tone of a team that was destined to fail in each of the previous tournaments.

Diego Coca a former player who wore the colors of the Rojinegros del Atlas, came to the bench and began a months-long hard work where his main objective was to change the mentality of the players on and off the field.

The Argentine commented in an interview for halftime which was a very complicated task, due to Atlas’ long history of failures in Liga MX.

“The hardest thing is to change a mentality, and that takes time, it is talked about, but above all things it is done, and it is preached by example; We, as a coaching staff, were the first to arrive and the last to leave, demonstrating day by day with work, with capacity, conviction, giving them confidence, talking, clearing up their doubts, taking out this frustration that they said they felt with work”, he added. Coach.

Cocca affirms that the work was not only with the team’s players, but also with staff, doctors and kinesiologists.

“I don’t know any other way; hours and hours of work at the club, not only with players, but with staff, doctors, physiotherapists, so that we are all aligned in this mentality that we wanted to give to the institution and very proud of what was achieved, and along the way that we are going through.”