Juan Ignacio Dinenno made the fans tremble UNAM cougars by publishing an enigmatic message through his social networks, it seems that the Argentine, one of the most beloved players of the auriazules fans, said goodbye to the team in the middle of the rumor season for the 2023 Opening tournament of the MX League.

“Words are superfluous, and they are also not enough,” he began money in his post on his personal Instagram account. “With the claw that characterizes this institution, we have to connect from the first day of this new beginning.”

“Grateful for having completed more than 100 league games and more than 50 goals with the club, in addition to having had the honor of wearing the badge, but it is not enough and we must give more, each and every one of us who defend this enormous institution both in each game and in each day that we are part of it. Goya ”, finished off the forward of the UNAM team, leaving the unknown about his future.

Juan Ignacio Dinenno He arrived at Pumas in the Clausura 2020, he is a constant starter in the team as well as captain. In the last two Liga MX tournaments, he played in all the regular tournament matches. He adds 40 goals in MX League and five more in the Liguilla.

cougars It adds just one official loss after the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX after Diogo de Oliveira’s announcement, in addition to the possibility of the arrival of goalkeeper Hugo González, already with Antonio Mohamed as technical director, who will start for the Apertura 2023 of the MX League and with the Leagues Cup as another tournament to face in the second half of the year.