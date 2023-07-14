the fate of Luis Chavez It seems that he will be far from Europe at the moment and it is that although an offer from the old continent is expected to arrive in the MX League There are already those who put the money they want to Pachuca for the footballer’s services, as is the case with striped who is still in the midfielder’s sights.

The goal he scored with the Mexican team this Wednesday in the Gold Cup only intensified the interest of Rayados who would be willing to pay a little more than 10 million dollarsa figure that European clubs would not pay because they prefer to look in other markets,

especially in South America or Europe.

According to Diego Medina from TUDN, the three parties have already made progress, Pachuca, Rayados and the footballer, where they have had an initial agreement so that the transfer can be made for the rest of the Opening 2023. The source points out that the details that remain to be refined with several such as contract years, clauses and salary.

Luis Chavez He had made it clear that his intention is to emigrate to Europe with a great opportunity to make his career stand out. From Pachuca they confirmed that after the World Cup some offers arrived but that they were not taken into account due to the lack of time to analyze them.

For now it is a rumor, we will have to wait for the tournament of the League Cup culminate to find out where his career will continue, he himself said that Pachuca is where he will report but he should have a broader view of what could happen.