The UANL Tigers they achieved a surprising victory in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX before the Red Devils of Tolucadefeating them 4-1; However, the technical director of the Choriceros, Ignacio Ambriz is determined that his team has a chance to turn the result around.

According to Ignacio Ambriz, in football there are no impossible, so your team has a real chance to advance to the semifinals. In the post-match press conference, he mentioned that his team must play very intelligently and that he is willing to make important decisions in order to reverse the score in the second leg.

The coach of the Red Devils He also pointed out that the team needs to react and make a better presentation in the second leg. Some criticism focused on the decision to Ignacio Ambriz to align to Leo Fernandez in the starting eleven, but the strategist defended his decision and pointed out that the specific errors were the ones that allowed tigers take control of the game.

Although Toluca You have a difficult task ahead of you, three goal difference to come back, Ignacio Ambriz he is determined to do whatever it takes to give his team a real chance of advancing to the next round of the tournament.