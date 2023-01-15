The technical director of the Red Devils from Toluca, Ignacio Ambriz considered that their players offered a good match against the eagles of americawhich leaves him calm, although the Mexicans had the opportunities to settle the match and get their first win of the Closing tournament 2023 of the MX Leaguenow they must concentrate on improving and seeking victory in the day 3visiting at Chivas del Guadalajara.

In a press conference, this is how the strategist evaluated his team’s first match: “I think today was a great match between the two teams, back and forth, at times they dominated, we did too, and the truth is that I’m happy because I had a little bit of worry not having played the day 1You get a little distracted, you don’t have the rhythm, although we had played many games, it’s not the same, they’re from the preseason, but having already started the tournament it was a bit of a question if we were going to have that intensity, that rhythm”.

The strategist of the Devils He considered that he failed to convert in the options that he generated on the counterattack, in the second half. “In the cons that we managed to do, we needed to be a little more accurate; I think that we do have two or three clear ones to be able to end up winning the game. The point does hurt because you are at home, because once again the fans show that great start, that great enthusiasm, it seems to me, that the connection between them and us continues but they also want good results, they want the team to win ” .

We recommend you read

He also applauded the performance of the relaysAlthough he reiterated, the team in general must focus on improving: “Today the replacements help us to keep the team up, they are details that we still have to correct, both defensively and offensively, but I think we played a good game; I reiterate, not to blow the whistle either, but yes, I told them in the locker room, this has to be the way we have to play”.