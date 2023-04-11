The campaign of the UANL Tigers seemed doomed from the start due to the loss of their coach, Diego Coccawho left the team to join the Mexican team.

Faced with the urgency of finding a new technical directorthe tigers decided to give it a chance Marco Antonio “Chima” Ruiza house man with no previous experience in First division; However, the situation of the team has worsened under his leadership and it seems that the position has become too big for him.

At the moment, the cats are in a tailspin and it is unlikely that the situation will be reversed. Therefore, the board is looking for a more experienced and senior coach to lead the team.

We recommend you read

There was talk in the locker room and it has been revealed that André-Pierre Gignac wants that “Chima” Ruiz remain at least until the end of the tournament, and teammates such as Nahuel Guzman, Guido Pizarro, javier aquino, Jesus Angulo and Luis Quinones support him in this decision.

André-Pierre Gignac could not avoid the dismissal of Marco Antonio Ruiz Jam Media

Due to this pressure, the board has decided to keep “Chima” Ruiz as team coach; however, he backed down and chose to thank her for hiring Robert Dante Siboldi.