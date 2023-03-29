The future of Henry Martín in the America seems to be up in the air, since despite the fact that the Mexican striker has expressed his interest in renewing his contract with the Eaglesthe team has received offers from other clubs, including Vasco da Gama in Brazil and some equipment Saudi Arabia.

Although it is said that Henry Martin is clear that if he leaves the America would be to emigrate to Old continent, European teams could have doubts due to their age. Therefore, the player’s priority seems to be to renew his contract with his current team, while the directive of America aims to extend the stay of its scorer.

The Mexican striker has a contract with the Azulcremas until June 2024and is currently the goalscorer of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX with 11 goals and four assists in 13 matches played.

Meanwhile, the board of America club would be in negotiations with Henry Martin to extend his contract and increase his salary, possibly to counter the offer of the Vasco da Gama.