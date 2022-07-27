One of the most closely fought battles in the MX League during the 2022-23 season it will be in the ratio table. Although relegation and promotion to the First Division have not yet returned, paying the fine is something that all teams want to avoid.

Especially those who have already paid a fine, as is the case with Juarez BravesAtlético San Luis or even Xolos from Tijuana. In the case of the latter, although they did not pay the highest fine after Clausura 2022, they did finish in the last places and this year leaving that area is their main objective.

Those led by Ricardo Valino They started in penultimate place in the percentage table, only ahead of the Querétaro White Roosters. However, after 5 games they have already managed to get closer to the “salvation zone”, thanks to their two consecutive victories and Juárez’s defeat against Tigres.

With the wins before America and Atlas in the first double date of the tournament, the Xolos put a distance of 7 points with Gallos Blancos, who still have not won this semester. In addition, they approached 6 of Mazatlanwaiting for the Cañoneros to lose this Wednesday in their visit to Pumas.

While Braves started the tournament better and was even at the top of the quotient table. However, starting at zero, their average is more volatile than the rest of the teams, so the losses in a row against Necaxa Y tigers They have already been relegated to the penultimate position, below Tijuana.

The season still has many games to play, so many things can happen between now and the end of the Closure 2023. However, with a similar trend, Xolos could drop out of the bottom 3 places in the ratio table for the first time in over a year.