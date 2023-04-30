Guadalajara.- A defeat that will cost Mazatlán 33 million pesos, to end a tournament to be forgotten, was the one that the Cañoneros, when they fell 4-1 against Guadalajara, in Akron.

Mazatlán could not throughout the tournament, where the last general place was won by hand and finished in 16th place in the table of quotients.

It was enough for the ship to come out with only a draw to avoid the fine of 33 million pesos for being the 16th place in the table of conscious.

Rubén Omar Romano surprised. completely with their eleven, Eduardo Cedillo and Raúl Sandoval were starters, leaving Facundo Almada and Francisco Venegas on the bench.

Chivas began dominating the match and just after 12 minutes they went ahead on the scoreboard, when a Carlos Cisneros cross arrived, measured for Víctor Guzmán who appeared completely alone to hammer and make it 1-0.

At 21′, Alexis Vega scored the second for the home team, with a cross shot that slipped into the purple door, after a mistake by Daniel Gutiérrez, who in his attempt to stop put the ball into his door, when he launched himself at the near post.

Barely two minutes later, the Cañoneros gave signs of life, with a good left-footed shot on the edge of the area by Andrés Montaño who put the ball powerfully against the postafter a header from Miguel Sansores.

The Sinaloan team stood up well at the end of the first half and although they generated little on Miguel Jiménez’s goal, they were able to contain the rojiblanco game.

Rubén Omar Romano knew of the need to go forward and tie the game, so for the start of the second half, he brought in Jefferson Intriago (who returned after a long injury), Facundo Almada and Josué Colmán. Surprisingly, the author of the goal Andrés Montaño came out.

Mazatlán had 2-2 with Sansores, after Nicolás Benedetti cleaned the area to leave the ball to the nine gunner, “Yuca” took Miguel Jiménez, but when he took the shot almost over the line Gilberto Sepúlveda managed to save.

An error in the exit of the visitors, sentenced the 3-1, Mazatlán lost the ball and with an assist from Vega, arrived Fernando Beltrán to slap the ball and place it from the inside in the lower right corner, at 56′.

The cherry on the cake for Chivas came at 75′, when Alexis Vega put the ball into space for Cristian Calderón, who shot a diagonal to the arrival of Isaac Brizuela who only pushed the ball, for 4-1.

Lineups:

Mazatlan FC: Daniel Gutierrez; Eduard Bello (Josué Comán, 46′), Enrique Cedillo (Facundo Almada, 46′), Néstor Vidrio, Efraín Orona, Raúl Sandoval (Fernando Illescas, 78′); Roberto Meraz, Andrés Montaño (Jefferson Intriago, 46′); Yoel Bárcenas (Omar Moreno, 69′), Nicolás Benedetti, Miguel Sansores. DT. Ruben Omar Romano.

Chivas: Miguel Jimenez; Alanb Mozo, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Gilberto Orozco Chiquete (Antonio Briseño, 82′), Cristian Calderón; Fernando González (Eduardo Torres, 70′), Fernando Beltrán, Víctor Guzmán (Pavel Pérez, 81′); Roberto Alvarado (Ronaldo Cisneros, 70′), Carlos Cisneros (Isaac Brizuela, 70′), Alexis Vega. DT. Veljko Paunovic.

Referee: Oscar Mejía

Admonished:

Guadalajara: Jesus Gilberto Orozco Chiquete, 29′; Gilberto Sepulveda, 64′.

Mazatlan: Eduard Bello, 36′; Efrain Orona, 50′; Nestor Glass, 59′; Miguel Sansores, 64′; Roberto Meraz, 80′.