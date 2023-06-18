Next Friday, June 30, the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the MX League, will begin through América against Bravos de Juárez in the Aztec stadium.
In the absence of two weeks to be able to enjoy Mexican soccer again, here are the matches, schedules, and broadcast of the Matchday 1 matches.
Those in charge of opening the curtains are cream-blue and border. After being eliminated in the semifinals, the Águilas suffered the loss of the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz to replace him with the Brazilian andre jardinewho left the Atlético San Luis.
On the other hand, Bravos gave the go-ahead for Diego Mejia He will continue to lead the team, after closing as an interim in the Clausura 2023.
Date: Friday, June 30
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Stadium: Aztec
TV broadcast: TUDN
Online streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
Tijuana continues to make movements at the request of the coach michael herrerawho hopes to find the best version of the border club, which lately has been far from expectations.
On the other side is the Argentine Anthony Mohamedwith the illusion of putting Universidad Nacional in the place it deserves, beginning to make additions to their liking, after not even qualifying for the Clausura 2023 playoffs.
Date: Friday, June 30
Schedule: 9:00 p.m.
Stadium: Hot
TV broadcast: Fox Sports
Online streaming: www.foxsports.com.mx/
The Cañoneros hope to finally lift, after a semester to be forgotten, for this reason they put the Spanish in charge of the technical direction ismael rescalvowho will live his first adventure in Mexico.
Likewise, the Tuzos keep the Uruguayan in charge of the project Guillermo Almadaalthough a large number of casualties of important players such as Kevin Alvarez, Mauricio Isaisthe Ecuadorian Romario Ibarra and the Colombian Oscar Murillo.
Date: Friday, June 30
Schedule: 9:00 p.m.
Stadium: Kraken
TV broadcast: Aztec TV
Online streaming: www.tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes/
With little time to prepare for the upcoming tournament, the people of Potosi were left without a strategist because of the Americahowever, the first assistant of andre jardine, Gustavo Loyalwill remain with the Aztec mattresses to be the main head in the technical direction.
Another that suffered a change of coach was Monterrey, since now it has the Argentine Fernando “Tano” Ortiz rather Victor Manuel Vucetichnow hoping to decorate their good tournament with the League title.
Date: Saturday, July 1
Schedule: 5:00 p.m.
Stadium: Alfonso Lastras
TV broadcast: ESPN
Online streaming: www.espn.com.mx/watch/?redirected=true
The current Mexican soccer champion decided to renew the contract of the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi Thanks to the title, he also managed to renew key players like the Brazilian Rafael Carioca and Diego Reyeswaiting to know who will be the foreigner sacrificed by the foreigner rule.
The Strip gives continuity to Eduardo Arce as helmsman, however, again he disarms when losing important men like the Paraguayan goalkeeper Anthony Silva and the Colombian Omar Fernandez.
Date: Saturday, July 1
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Stadium: University (Volcano)
TV broadcast: TUDN
Online streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
Los Rojinegros are very discreet on the issue of the transfer market, losing for now to Diego Barbosawho went to Tijuana. Benjamin Mora He will continue to lead the project after having reached the quarterfinals in his first adventure on the maximum circuit.
As for La Máquina, the club finally announced to carlos salcedo and to the brazilian Moses Vieirawaiting for more arrivals, although now he did let go of Julio ‘Cata’ Dominguez, Jesus Crown and raphael bacca. the brazilian Ricardo Ferretti he will look for the title of the celestial ones.
Date: Saturday, July 1
Schedule: 9:00 p.m.
Stadium: Jalisco
TV broadcast: TUDN
online streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
After many rumors, the Red Devils made no changes to the bench by giving I a new chancegnatius ambriz. The Paraguayan went to hell Carlos Gonzalez, Jorge Torres Nile and the Colombian Brian Angulobut they already closed the Paraguayan Robert Morales and Mauricio Isais.
The Rays bet on the Venezuelan Raphael Dudamel as its new strategist making many changes in its squad again, since Hugo Gonzalez and Fernando Madrigal they left.
Date: Sunday, July 2
Schedule: 12:00 pm
Stadium: Nemesio Diez
TV broadcast: TUDN
online streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
After having arrived at the last minute, the Uruguayan Paul Repetto he will continue as helmsman of the Warriors, now carrying out his assembly. The team was close to losing the Brazilian Matheus Doria and edward aguirre for his possible transfer to Blue Crossbut everything fell.
The Argentinian Mauro Gerk C2023 closed in a great way and that is why he was approved to continue with Gallos Blancos, apart from they are already making signings like marco garcia and william allisonalthough losing its captain Gil Alcala.
Date: Sunday, July 2
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Stadium: TSM Crown
TV broadcast: TUDN
Online streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
Those in charge of closing Date 1 are the champion of the CONCACAF Champions League and the runner-up of the Clausura 2023. The Argentine Nicolas Larcamon He won his first title with La Fiera, now he hopes to continue leading until the Club World Cup and at the same time, be the protagonist of the League.
As for Guadalajara, it united Ricardo Marin and Oscar Whalley as their reinforcements, but they continue to look for more, however, once again it is difficult due to the high prices, waiting for the Serbian technician Veljko Paunovic have their revenge after letting go of the league title in their first season in Mexico.
Date: Monday, July 3
Schedule: 8:00 p.m.
Stadium: Nou Camp
TV broadcast: FOX Sports and Claro Sports
Online streaming: www.foxsports.com.mx/ and www.youtube.com/@clarosports/featured
