In the absence of two weeks to be able to enjoy Mexican soccer again, here are the matches, schedules, and broadcast of the Matchday 1 matches.

On the other hand, Bravos gave the go-ahead for Diego Mejia He will continue to lead the team, after closing as an interim in the Clausura 2023.

On the other side is the Argentine Anthony Mohamedwith the illusion of putting Universidad Nacional in the place it deserves, beginning to make additions to their liking, after not even qualifying for the Clausura 2023 playoffs.

Likewise, the Tuzos keep the Uruguayan in charge of the project Guillermo Almadaalthough a large number of casualties of important players such as Kevin Alvarez, Mauricio Isaisthe Ecuadorian Romario Ibarra and the Colombian Oscar Murillo.

Another that suffered a change of coach was Monterrey, since now it has the Argentine Fernando “Tano” Ortiz rather Victor Manuel Vucetichnow hoping to decorate their good tournament with the League title.

The Strip gives continuity to Eduardo Arce as helmsman, however, again he disarms when losing important men like the Paraguayan goalkeeper Anthony Silva and the Colombian Omar Fernandez.

As for La Máquina, the club finally announced to carlos salcedo and to the brazilian Moses Vieirawaiting for more arrivals, although now he did let go of Julio ‘Cata’ Dominguez, Jesus Crown and raphael bacca. the brazilian Ricardo Ferretti he will look for the title of the celestial ones.

The Rays bet on the Venezuelan Raphael Dudamel as its new strategist making many changes in its squad again, since Hugo Gonzalez and Fernando Madrigal they left.

The Argentinian Mauro Gerk C2023 closed in a great way and that is why he was approved to continue with Gallos Blancos, apart from they are already making signings like marco garcia and william allisonalthough losing its captain Gil Alcala.

As for Guadalajara, it united Ricardo Marin and Oscar Whalley as their reinforcements, but they continue to look for more, however, once again it is difficult due to the high prices, waiting for the Serbian technician Veljko Paunovic have their revenge after letting go of the league title in their first season in Mexico.