Mexico City.- The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara They achieved their second victory in a row and Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez his first goal of the 2024 Liga MX Clausura Tournament on Saturday.

Those of the Tapatia Pearl took advantage of the football crisis Club Pueblato add another three units that makes them fight for a place in the finals of the First Division of Mexico.

Chivas was able to resolve the match by a landslide, although he ended up asking for the time because the fringe did damage to the cabin 'Tala' Rangel in the crucial minutes of the match.

Javier Hernández celebrates his first goal with Chivas

The squad of Fernando Gago They reached 22 points in ninth place in the standings with a record of six wins, four draws and four losses in fourteen games.

After the problems that occurred in the akron stadium to sign the victory against Club Pueblahe TUDN commentator, David Faitelsonsaid that not even the presence of Javier Hernandez It will be enough for Chivas to win the title of the Closing 2024.

“We all hoped that Javier Hernandez was fundamental in the future of Chivas. In the midst of typical injuries and travel, timid presentations,” he began to say in his program 'Faitelson Sin Censura'.

Javier Hernández after missing a clear opportunity

“'Chicharito' He makes one and misses others. Chivas He needs his quality, his leadership, his experience on the field and an association with a footballer like Roberto Alvarado to give to Guadalajara “the necessary momentum in the final part of the regular campaign.”

«'Then, as they say “anything can happen”, although it is most likely that this Chivaseven with 'Chicharito', it is not enough for him to compete for the championship,” he concluded. David Faitelson.

