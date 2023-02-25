Mexico.- In a duel of those in need of points, Mazatlan FC and cougars The faces were seen in the Kraken, home of the Sinaloans, there both clubs jumped in search of reversing the bad moment they are going through in the Closing 2023on the one hand the locals arrived

with 7 games without knowing the victory and Pumas with 5 in a row, so the result was of the utmost importance.

After various emotions, the duel was 1-2 in favor of the university students who, at the last minute, saw how their souls returned to their bodies after disallowing the locals’ goal and thus consummating the victory. Given this resurgence, messages of support for the work of the Pumas and Rafa Puente who was conditioned to seek a victory came out.

One of the analyzes that has generated the most controversy is the one made by David Faitelson who praised one and destroyed another. Through his Twitter account in communicator, he explained that Mazatlán is not the ideal team to measure rivals because with 6 losses and 1 draw they do not have enough authority to get the maximum level out of their rivals.

On the other hand, he went out of his way for the result and the performance of Pumas, to whom he assured that he played well and that his “crisis” was due to results that did not occur and not because of the way he played, “The reality is that Mazatlán does not measure anyone, but Pumas confirms that his ‘crisis’ was more about results than about operation… And he gives Rafa Puente ‘pure oxygen’“, it reads.

Even so, with the communicator’s show of confidence, the fans assured that Rafa Puente must leave the team and that it is better that they start looking for a new coach to take charge of the club, especially since for now he does not have a safe place in the

final phase.

With the victory, the Pumas went to place 9 with 11 units, it is within the Repechage but very far from the direct Liguilla zone, for the moment the rest of the games of Day 9 need to be played to know where it will be.