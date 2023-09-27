Guadalajara Jalisco.- Chivas received the Cañoneros de Mazatlán FC in their duel on date eleven that was brought forward to this Tuesday in the tapatia pearlwhere the grandstand looked half empty but the loud booing seemed like a akron stadium full of red-and-white fans.

Although Green Valley they do not accept that this Guadalajara there is a crisis in this part of the Opening 2023, The question is what today’s sad defeat could mean for Amaury Vergara, Fernando Hierro, Veljko Paunovic and company as there are five games without returning to victory.

In their last five matches Chivas only registers one point out of fifteen possible, in front of Tuzos of Pachuca (0-0) Saturday. He lost against Santos Laguna (2-1), Rayados de Monterrey (1-2), Club America (4-0) and now against Mazatlán FC (1-3).

Chivas could not against Mazatlán FC

jam media

Your current presentations do not support the team Veljko Paunovic who reached the final of the previous tournament and started as leader in the first five dates, so that the journalist, David Faitelsonpointed out that “Chivas does not exist…” in his account Twitter.

David Faitelson’s publications about Chivas

Twitter David Faitelson

“The Mexican soccer runner-up? How did he do it?” he questioned in his social networks. “Chivas does not exist…”, he concluded in another publication. “The best Mazatlan FC in history and/or the worst Chivas in a long time…”, he noted in another post.

Likewise, he assured that “as is Chivas He is the footballer and the mexican soccer… They go from the ‘top’ to the ‘precipice’ in a very short margin…”, in addition to mentioning that the continuity of Veljko Paunovic It should not be at stake despite this new defeat.

Veljko Paunovic fails to lift Chivas

jam media

“The continuity of Veljko Paunovic should not be in play. No way. If there is something left over to the Macedonian coach, it is ‘credit’ in Chivas. The footballers of the Guadalajara they are lost. “They have to show their professional shame at this moment…”, he stated. David Faitelson.

