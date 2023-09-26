Mexico City.- The Blue Cross Machine announced an urgent press conference for today, in order to apologize to his amateurs due to the infamous results that have occurred in the current Liga MX Apertura 2023 tournament, which places them in penultimate place with five points.

At the conference held at the facilities of The Ferris Wheel was present sports director, Oscar ‘Rabbit’ Pérezand the players: Erik Lira, Juan Escobar and Ignacio Rivero to stand up for the team that ended up being overshadowed by the photos and videos that were spread after the birthday party it organized Carlos Salcedo.

The event passed just yesterday (Sunday) after falling on the court of the Aztec stadium against the Roosters of Querétaro.

He regional mexican singer, Chayín Rubiowho was a guest at the party Carlos Salcedowas in charge of showing several images where you can also see Carlos ‘Charly Rodríguez, Diber Changing and Willer Ditta after accompanying the ‘Titan’ on his 30th birthday.

Cruz Azul fell against Querétaro in the Azteca

This situation did not let her pass ESPN journalist, David Faitelsonwho criticized the Cruz Azul players for going to a party after the poor performance in their last game of the championship in front of the Roosters of Querétaro.

“Some football players They only have the head as an ‘ornament’. How can they party after a performance like the one they had on Sunday? What of Blue Cross It’s surreal…”, he noted on his official Instagram account. Twitterwhere he also attacked the engineer Victor Velazquez.

“A shame, Blue Cross… The fault is Victor Velazquez. No one else’s. He has not brought order to a club that boasts of being “big” and “historic.” Things are handled like a ‘mess’ and the ‘mess’ is evident on the field…And the one who suffers is the faithful celestial fans.”

